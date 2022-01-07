Gov. Justice: West Virginia seeking federal permission to offer 4th dose of COVID vaccine to state’s at-risk population

|Asking FDA, CDC to authorize additional dose for West Virginians over 50 and essential workers
|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing today to update the public on the State’s latest pandemic response efforts.
|WV REQUESTS PERMISSION TO BEGIN OFFERING 4th COVID VACCINE DOSE
With cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continuing to increase exponentially, Gov. Justice has sent a letter to President Biden asking him to direct the FDA and CDC to authorize West Virginia to immediately begin offering an additional dose of the vaccine (4th dose overall) to certain at-risk members of the state’s population who are at least three months out from their first booster dose.
West Virginia is the first state in the nation to make this request.
“Just like West Virginia has led the nation time and again throughout this pandemic, Israel has led the world. And, right now, Israel is offering a fourth dose to an even bigger population – people who are four months out from their Pfizer or Moderna booster shots,” Gov. Justice said. “What we want to do is walk hand-in-hand with Israel.”
|Gov. Justice said that in his letter, he will propose that all West Virginians who are age 50 and older and essential workers be the first ones eligible for the extra dose.
“The Biden Administration just the other day said that the states really ought to be the ones to handle this, so that’s what we want to do,” Gov. Justice continued. “First of all, it’ll save a bunch more lives. But secondly, if we do nothing, we’re going to end up with a run on our hospitals like you can’t imagine. The Omicron variant is super-potent. If we don’t move right now, we’re going to have people sitting outside the emergency room in their cars that can’t even get into the hospital.”
The decision is based upon the recommendations of West Virginia’s COVID-19 response leadership team, including State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh and JIATF Director Jim Hoyer, both of whom were in attendance for the briefing.
Click below to watch remarks:Gov. Justice | Dr. Marsh | Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Hoyer
|BOOSTER SHOTS NOW AUTHORIZED FOR ALL WEST VIRGINIANS AGES 12 AND OLDER
Gov. Justice also announced that the CDC and FDA have now authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 booster for use in children ages 12 to 15, meaning that booster shots are now authorized for all West Virginians ages 12 and older.
The CDC and FDA have also shortened the waiting period to get the Pfizer booster from six months after receiving the initial series of shots to five months.
The FDA has approved and is encouraging booster doses for all Americans over 12 years old.
COVID-19 booster shots are available, for free, to all eligible West Virginians. Read more about booster eligibility at CDC.gov.
West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.
Initial series vaccinations are available, for free, for everyone ages 5 and older.
West Virginians interested in being vaccinated or having their children vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.
|CASE NUMBERS & HOSPITALIZATIONS UPDATE
On Thursday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 11,793 active cases of COVID-19 statewide. Active cases now reflect an active status length of five days instead of 10 to coincident with revised CDC guidelines.
The cumulative percent positivity rate stands at 6.74%.
A total of 1,111,671 West Virginians – 65.4% of the eligible population ages 5 and older – have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Booster doses have now been administered to 331,771 people – or 35.9% of West Virginians who have received both doses of the Pfizer/Moderna vaccine series or their dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:
Red (31) | Orange (11) | Gold (6) | Yellow (2) | Green (5)
|Gov. Justice also reported that, per the West Virginia Department of Education, there are currently 15 school outbreaks in 11 counties with 131 confirmed cases.
COVID-19 Outbreaks in State Public Schools (WVDE)
|COVID-19 RESOURCES
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program
West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program
Vaccine Information | Vaccinate.wv.gov
Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
WV COVID-19 Hotline: 1-800-887-4304
“Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes
WV Department of Education COVID-19 Updates
Free COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 News
Executive Orders & Other Actions
COVID-19 Transparency (WV State Auditor’s Office)
Flu Vaccine Information (DHHR)
Donate Blood & Plasma (American Red Cross)
Local Red Cross Offices: 304-340-3650