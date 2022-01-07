Gov. Justice: West Virginia seeking federal permission to offer 4th dose of COVID vaccine to state’s at-risk population

Gov. Justice said that in his letter, he will propose that all West Virginians who are age 50 and older and essential workers be the first ones eligible for the extra dose.



“The Biden Administration just the other day said that the states really ought to be the ones to handle this, so that’s what we want to do,” Gov. Justice continued. “First of all, it’ll save a bunch more lives. But secondly, if we do nothing, we’re going to end up with a run on our hospitals like you can’t imagine. The Omicron variant is super-potent. If we don’t move right now, we’re going to have people sitting outside the emergency room in their cars that can’t even get into the hospital.”



The decision is based upon the recommendations of West Virginia’s COVID-19 response leadership team, including State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh and JIATF Director Jim Hoyer, both of whom were in attendance for the briefing.

