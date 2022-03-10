Gov. Justice, WV VOAD host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Big Blue Bridge near Clendenin

“No family should have to worry about first responders being unable to make it to their homes because of an unstable structure. Today, we celebrated West Virginia VOAD’s latest and largest bridge project that will provide support for 14 families in the region,” Senator Manchin said. “The reconstruction of this bridge has been a safe, cost-effective, and first and foremost, sustainable addition to this community – and will remain for many years to come. I am grateful to the organizations and individuals who have aided in the recovery process from the 2016 flood and I am proud to join countless families in West Virginia in thanking them for their service.”



“We are so fortunate to have WV VOAD and their partners, who have worked tirelessly for years to replace this bridge and restore a sense of normalcy to the 14 homeowners and families on Big Sandy Avenue. It’s because of efforts like these, as well as the community response and leadership at the federal, state, and local levels, that we have been able to come a long way since the historic 2016 floods. This project is also the reason I fought so hard for the resources following the flood. While it has been a challenge to get to this point, I’m thrilled that the bridge is completed, and I thank Governor Justice for his leadership overseeing the state’s recovery efforts, including this project,” Senator Capito said.



Spanning 310 feet in length, the new Big Blue Bridge is the largest of 43 bridges that have now been completed by WV VOAD in response to the 2016 floods.



The WVDOT provided engineering assistance that made completion of the project possible.