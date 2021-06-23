Gov. Justice: “You’ve got a choice. You’re either in the Babydog lottery or the death lottery.”

Vaccinated West Virginians have six more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.



Weekly prize giveaways for vaccinated West Virginians ages 18 and older include one cash prize of $1 million, two brand new custom-outfitted trucks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks. Two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state will also be given away each week to vaccinated West Virginians ages 12-25.



All West Virginians who have received at least one dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines are encouraged to register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov to join the list of winners. Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, June 27, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Winners will be announced next Wednesday, June 30.