Gov. Morrisey Announces $17.2 Million in Crime Victim Assistance Grants Across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced more than $17.1 million in federal grant funding to support crime victim services across West Virginia, awarding 81 grants to organizations that provide assistance to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and other crimes.

The $17,178,347 in Victims of Crime Act, or VOCA, funding will help agencies provide counseling, emergency shelter, advocacy, transportation and other support services for victims as they navigate the criminal justice system.

“No one should have to face the aftermath of a crime alone,” Morrisey said. “These grants put counselors, advocates and safe shelter within reach of victims in every part of West Virginia, and they help survivors understand and exercise their rights as their cases move through the courts.”

The grants are administered through the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

Among the largest awards were:

Legal Aid of West Virginia, $780,152

Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center, $689,487

Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center, $684,453

Branches Domestic Violence Shelter of Huntington, $678,753

Women’s Aid in Crisis, $600,306

Comprehensive Women’s Service Council, $585,503

HOPE Inc., $584,476

Family Refuge Center, $561,344

Contact Huntington, $556,683

TEAM for WV Children, $509,821

Numerous county commissions, child advocacy centers, CASA programs, domestic violence shelters and victim assistance organizations also received funding.

Morrisey praised the nonprofit organizations, advocates and service providers who work directly with victims statewide.

“I’m grateful to the organizations that do this work in our communities every day,” he said.

Some organizations received more than one grant award for separate projects. The funding will support services in communities across all regions of the state.