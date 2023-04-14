Governor and First Lady issue statement on death of forester in Fayette County

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the death of a state forester in Fayette County.



A state forester employed by the West Virginia Division of Forestry was fatally injured Thursday while fighting a forest fire in Fayette County.



Cody J. Mullens, 28, of Mt. Hope, Fayette County, was fatally injured by a falling tree while fighting a fire near Montgomery.



“Cathy and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of losing one of our own,” Gov. Justice said. “Our state foresters are some of the most dedicated workers in our state, putting their lives on the line to protect our communities from wildfires, and we owe them all, especially Cody, an enormous debt of gratitude.



“Losing a brave forester is a tragedy beyond belief. Cathy and I will keep this man and his loved ones in our prayers and ask all West Virginians to join with us.”