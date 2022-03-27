Governor and First Lady Justice announce Friends With Paws: West Virginia’s first statewide school therapy dog program

Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers. Therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances.



The therapy dogs will belong to each individual school and will become part of the community.



A 2019 study published by the National Institute of Health found that a dog’s presence in the classroom promotes positive mood and provides significant anti-stress effects on the body.



In addition, research shows that the simple act of petting animals releases an automatic relaxation response. Therapy animals lower anxiety and help people relax, provide comfort, reduce loneliness, and increase mental stimulation. They are also shown to lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health, reduce the amount of medications some people need, help control breathing in those with anxiety, and diminish overall physical pain, among other profound benefits.



“One of the most important things that these dogs can do for children is to help them read aloud, because some children may not be confident in their reading skills, but when they can sit down and read with a dog, it’s been highly beneficial,” Shannon said. “So we’re thrilled, and we can’t wait to celebrate the arrival of Coal very soon.”



“I’m incredibly excited because anything and everything we can do to make life better for our kids, we need to be doing it,” Gov. Justice said. “We’ve seen it with Babydog, just how therapeutic dogs can be for us all. She loves everybody and she always makes everybody smile. She brings a lot of joy to people, and that’s exactly what these dogs with Friends With Paws will bring to our kids.



“The most incredible thing about a dog is they never have a bad day,” Gov. Justice continued. “When these kids show up, these dogs will show them love like you can’t imagine, and these kids will know it. That unconditional love is transcendent. It makes life better. It will make their performance in the classroom better. With all our kids have to deal with today – between the pressures of social media, the bullying, everything that’s going on in their lives, plus some being hungry – anything we can do to make their days a little brighter, we need to do.”