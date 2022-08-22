Governor and First Lady Justice announce next seven schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs for Fall 2022

Representatives from the three current Friends With Paws schools were also on hand for the ceremony today as were two therapy dogs. The representatives shared stories about the impact the certified therapy dogs have had on the students at their schools.



“Having Coal at our school has brought a sense of peace and calm,” said Shannon Pace, CIS Site Coordinator at Welch Elementary School and Primary Handler of Coal. “His presence is comforting and welcoming to both students, staff, and families. He has helped bridge the gap that Covid created two years ago.”



“The pandemic has brought new opportunities for thinking outside the traditional methods of dealing with the challenges of stress and anxiety that our students and employees face,” said Upshur County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus. “Our Governor and First Lady exemplify the necessity to go beyond the traditional methods of addressing students’ needs. We appreciate the Governor and First Lady’s gift of our therapy dog, Foster. Foster is a gift that will keep on giving to the students of Upshur County! He has made such a difference at Buckhannon Academy-Elementary School. The staff and students look forward to their time with Foster. He is always ready to listen, ready to love, and ready to give us a friendly doggy kiss.”



Krista Sappey, Buckhannon Academy-Elementary CIS Site Coordinator and Secondary Handler of Foster and Sarah Linger, Lewis County High School CIS Site Coordinator and Primary Handler of Jasper were also in attendance.