Governor and First Lady Justice celebrate West Virginia’s 160th Birthday; winner of WV Birthday Punch Contest announced

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice participated in several West Virginia Day events at the State Culture Center today, in celebration of the state’s 160th Birthday.”I’m so happy to be celebrating West Virginia Day with all of you,” Gov. Justice said. “We have so much to be proud of, too. We are no longer a bad joke. Instead, we are the diamond in the rough everybody missed. We are the envy of the world. There is no better place to live, work and raise a family than right here in West Virginia. Our state’s future is really bright.”