Governor and First Lady Justice introduce first Friends With Paws therapy dog in Pup Rally at Welch Elementary School

Following the ceremony, students and staff had the chance to meet both Coal and Babydog.



The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education. Therapy dogs will be placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs will serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.



More dogs will be placed in other CIS schools across West Virginia throughout the year, including schools in Upshur, Lewis, and Pocahontas counties.



Buckhannon Academy Elementary School in Upshur County will receive a male Golden Labradoodle named Foster. Lewis County High School in Lewis County will receive a female Yellow Lab named Jasper. Green Bank Elementary-Middle School in Pocahontas County will receive a male Yellow Lab named Jet.