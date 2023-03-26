Governor and First Lady Justice issue statement on death of coal miner in Barbour County

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the death of a coal miner in Barbour County.



Cecil Barker, of Phillipi, WV, was fatally injured Wednesday morning while working as a surveyor at Century Mining’s Longview Mine, located in Barbour County. Barker was 62 years old, and had 18 years of mining experience. Two other surveyors were traveling with Barker underground to the mining section on a Striker two seater rubber tired mantrip when the wreck occurred. The two other surveyors sustained minor injuries.



“Today, we lost another West Virginia hero,” Gov. Justice said. “Our brave coal miners go underground every day, providing the coal that powers our nation through electricity generation and steelmaking. Losing a brave miner is a tragedy beyond belief. Cathy and I will keep this man and his loved ones in our prayers and ask all West Virginians to join with us.”



The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training and the Mine Safety and Health Administration are at the mine site and will be conducting an investigation.