Governor and First Lady Release Videos on National Read Across America Day

National Read Across America Day is held each year on March 2 – the birthday of beloved children’s book author, Dr. Seuss. The day was established by the National Education Association in 1998 to get kids excited about reading. The month of March is also National Reading Month. School teachers across West Virginia are encouraged to join the celebration by reading to their students.



Gov. Jim Justice also released a video book-reading earlier today. The Governor chose “Take Me Home, Country Roads” – a children’s book adapted from the John Denver song of the same name and illustrated by Christopher Canyon.



After her book reading, the First Lady spoke directly to West Virginia students.



“This is a wonderful book. It shows that everyone can care about one another,” First Lady Justice said.



“Everyone needs someone who they know cares about them. Tomorrow, get together with your friends and read to one another. You can share stories, share time, and – best of all – share in your love for each other.”