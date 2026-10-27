Governor Announces $1.3 Million to Expand Mobile Cancer Screening Services Across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Patrick Morrisey has announced a $1.3 million investment to expand access to mobile cancer screening services across West Virginia, including the replacement of an aging mobile mammography unit that serves rural communities throughout the state.

The $1,339,077 award will go to the WVU Cancer Institute through the state’s Rural Health Transformation Program. Funding will be used to replace the original Morgantown-based Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit and increase access to breast and lung cancer screenings for residents in underserved areas.

“Early detection remains one of the most effective ways to improve health outcomes and save lives,” Governor Patrick Morrisey said. “As we recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this investment builds on that message by helping bring cancer screenings directly into communities, reducing barriers to care, and making it easier for West Virginians to access preventive services close to home.”

State officials say the investment is part of the Connected Care Grid initiative under West Virginia’s Rural Health Transformation Program, which aims to improve healthcare access and outcomes, particularly in rural areas. [wv.gov], [governor.wv.gov]

The mobile screening program has been providing services across the state since 2009. According to state officials, the program has delivered more than 40,000 screenings and helped identify more than 300 cancers by bringing breast and lung cancer screening services directly to communities with limited healthcare access.

In addition to replacing the current unit, the project is expected to expand mobile screening events in high-need communities. Program leaders plan to conduct up to 168 screening events annually and serve more than 5,300 patients each year.

The funding will also support upgrades to electronic health record systems that identify patients due for screenings, improve connectivity technology and provide patient navigation services to help residents access screenings, follow-up care and other healthcare resources.

Dr. Arvin Singh, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health, said the investment strengthens a broader statewide effort to detect cancer earlier and connect patients with care.

“This award supports much more than a replacement vehicle,” Singh said. “It strengthens a comprehensive statewide system that combines screening, outreach, patient navigation and technology to help identify cancer earlier and connect patients with care sooner.”

Officials say the project is designed to reduce disparities in cancer screening rates, improve access to preventive healthcare and increase early detection efforts in rural communities throughout West Virginia.

Additional healthcare investments are expected to be announced as the state continues implementation of its Rural Health Transformation Program.