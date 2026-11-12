Governor Announces $17 Million Investment to Improve Rural Health, Diabetes Care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Patrick Morrisey has announced nearly $17 million in funding through the West Virginia Rural Health Transformation Program to expand diabetes care, strengthen rural healthcare services, and grow the state’s healthcare workforce.

The funding, distributed through seven awards, will support projects focused on chronic disease management, remote patient monitoring, care coordination, workforce development, and technology-driven healthcare solutions across the state.

“Diabetes affects families and communities across West Virginia, and there is no single solution to improving outcomes,” Morrisey said. “We need to help people make healthier choices, give patients and providers better tools to manage chronic disease, identify complications earlier, and make sure our rural communities have the healthcare workforce they need.”

The largest awards were granted to the Marshall University Research Corporation, including more than $5 million for nutrition- and lifestyle-based diabetes management programs and $4.6 million to expand remote patient monitoring services for patients with diabetes and hypertension.

The West Virginia Primary Care Association received nearly $2.8 million to expand diabetes management programs through community health centers, while Cabell Huntington Hospital was awarded more than $1.5 million to improve care coordination for rural patients.

Additional funding was awarded to support rural healthcare training programs and licensed practical nurse apprenticeships aimed at strengthening the healthcare workforce in underserved areas.

State health officials said the investments are designed to improve health outcomes by combining prevention efforts, technology, access to care, and workforce development.

Health Secretary Dr. Arvin Singh said the awards represent a comprehensive approach to improving healthcare delivery across West Virginia’s rural communities.

The funding is part of the state’s Rural Health Transformation Program, which aims to expand access to healthcare services, improve patient outcomes, and help more West Virginians receive care closer to home.

Officials said additional Rural Health Transformation Program awards will be announced as implementation efforts continue.