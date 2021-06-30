Governor Announces more Vaccination Sweepstakes winners- Delivers Truck and suprises 2nd Million dollar winner

Charleston, WV – (WWNR) Today, Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 47 prizes, including a pair of college scholarships, as part of the second prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.



$1 Million Winner

Sharon Turner, Morgantown



Custom-Outfitted Truck Winners

Tracy Brownell, Frankford

Ciara Jacobs, Parkersburg



Jenna Atwell of Paynesville and Brendon Lee of Falling Waters were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.



Additional prizes announced today include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

DO IT FOR BABYDOG” VACCINATION SWEEPSTAKES INFO:

Vaccinated West Virginians have five more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, July 4, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Winners will be announced next Wednesday, July 7.

Additional prize drawings will be held weekly, with winners being announced each Wednesday through August 4.

All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

Week 1 Winners

