Governor Extends Vaccination Sweepstakes as Delta Variant spreads in Mountain State

“Over the past few days, we’ve seen real movement in the number of people choosing to finally get their shot and the last thing we want to do is interrupt our momentum by ending the sweepstakes too early,” Gov. Justice said.



To date, 118 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in 31 counties across the state. The Delta variant case count has nearly tripled in the past week.



“There has never been a more important time to get yourself vaccinated or help someone you love get vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “We all know the Delta variant is no joke and our case count is increasing every day. By getting vaccinated, you are taking a safe and effective step toward protecting yourself and your family, and you can even go and register for a chance to win some truly incredible prizes.



“But, as I’ve said many times, everyone is in a lottery right now whether they want to be or not,” Gov. Justice continued. “If you’re vaccinated and registered, you have a chance to win all kinds of goodness. But if you’re not vaccinated, you’re in a different kind of lottery; the lottery where I go through and read the list of people that we’ve lost to COVID.



“With this Delta variant going around right now, you cannot afford to take the chance. I’m pleading with you to get in the Babydog lottery. Don’t be in the death lottery.”



Over 376,000 West Virginians have registered for the sweepstakes to date.



The final round of prizes for vaccinated West Virginians ages 18 and older include:One grand prize of $1.588 millionOne second place prize of $588,000Two brand-new custom-outfitted trucksFive lifetime hunting licensesFive lifetime fishing licensesFive custom hunting riflesFive custom hunting shotguns25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State ParksAdditionally, two vaccinated West Virginians ages 12-25 will win a full four-year scholarship to any public institution in the state.