Governor, First Lady Justice celebrate West Virginia’s 161st Birthday, announce winner of Hot Dog Sauce Contest, unveil Arthur I. Boreman Statue

WEST VIRGINIA — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice participated in several West Virginia Day events, taking them from the State Capitol in Charleston to Independence Hall in Wheeling, commemorating the state’s 161st birthday.



“I’m honored to celebrate West Virginia’s 161st birthday surrounded by so many great people,” Gov. Justice said. “We have so much to be proud of in the Mountain State. The world is catching on to all the greatness West Virginia offers. It truly is the greatest state to live, work, and raise a family. I am beyond proud of what we have accomplished together, and I know the future for West Virginia will be just as bright.”