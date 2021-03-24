Governor holds tax town hall at Tamarack Wed 3/24

Gov. Jim Justice and other state officials will host a town hall to discuss his plan to repeal the state personal income tax with residents of the Beckley area and Southern West Virginia. Click here to view the informational packet on Gov. Justice’s proposal WHEN: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. WHERE: Tamarack Conference Center

1 Tamarack Pl, Beckley, WV 25801 This event is open to the public. However, attendance will be limited to the maximum socially-distanced capacity the room will allow. Attendees will be asked to observe social distancing and will also be asked to wear face coverings at all times.