Governor holds tax town hall at Tamarack Wed 3/24

| Gov. Jim Justice and other state officials will host a town hall to discuss his plan to repeal the state personal income tax with residents of the Beckley area and Southern West Virginia.
WHEN: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.
WHERE: Tamarack Conference Center
1 Tamarack Pl, Beckley, WV 25801
This event is open to the public. However, attendance will be limited to the maximum socially-distanced capacity the room will allow.
Attendees will be asked to observe social distancing and will also be asked to wear face coverings at all times.