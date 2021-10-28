Governor Jim Justice announces first ever state trout stocking in the Guyandotte River

Building upon his commitment to further improve West Virginia’s already world renowned angling opportunities, Gov. Justice also announced today that the DNR is finalizing a new Trout Management Plan that will include this additional stocking location and more exciting changes to the trout program in the future. Regulations included in the new Trout Management Plan will go through Natural Resource Commission protocol and are anticipated to go into effect in 2023.



The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) kicked off the 2021 Fall Trout Stocking season last week.



This fall, the DNR will stock approximately 40,700 pounds of trout from DNR hatcheries in 38 waters throughout the state, including 12 lakes/ponds and 26 rivers/streams. Stockings will continue through this Friday.



Updated stocking locations can be found online at WVdnr.gov.



Anglers should expect good trout fishing to continue for several weeks even after the Fall Trout Stocking window closes, especially in larger streams and lakes, where trout will have more room to disperse.



While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification. To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations, visit WVdnr.gov. To purchase a fishing license and trout stamps, visit WVfish.com.