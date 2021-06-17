Governor Jim Justice Announces Juneteenth State Holiday for Friday 6/18/21

Juneteenth, which is held on June 19 each year, celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States.



This year, June 19 falls on a Saturday. As a result, Friday, June 18, 2021, will be recognized as a full-day holiday for all public employees of the State.



President Biden signed the measure after being approved by Congress. The House passed the measure on a 415-14 vote Wednesday (June 16th) after it had been approved under unanimous consent in the Senate a day earlier. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., marking when the last slaves learned they were free on June 19, 1865. Union soldiers brought the news of the Confederate surrender two months earlier to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. It would be the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.



The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is holding a virtual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19. The event will stream live on the HHOMA Facebook page at 5 p.m. and air on West Virginia Public Broadcasting at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.



Headlining the event will be Montell Jordan, the former R&B singer best known for “This is How We Do It” before leaving the music industry to become a pastor. The program will also feature musicians, dancers, and poets from West Virginia. Click here to learn more.