Governor Justice and T-Mobile Announce $200+ Million in Completed Network Upgrades for West Virginia

The Un-carrier’s commitment to West Virginia brings new opportunities to the Mountain State, introducing 5G and fixed wireless access to many areas for the first time while also bolstering 4G LTE coverage

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — January 19, 2024 — During a press event at the West Virginia State Capitol today, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, along with T-Mobile executive Edwige Robinson, highlighted the impact of a $200 million investment from T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) in the Mountain State.

The investment has had a striking impact on the citizens and businesses of West Virginia, a state that has often been left behind by technology’s march. For example, West Virginia, with mountainous terrain and low population density, has traditionally been ranked near the bottom of studies comparing the availability of high-speed broadband and mobile service across all 50 states.

Now, partly a result of T-Mobile investments, West Virginia is on an upward trajectory. One recent study showed a 66 percent increase in median download speeds in West Virginia from 2022 to 2023 alone!

“West Virginia’s journey towards improved connectivity is a testament to the power of collaboration,” said Governor Justice. “We’ve been working diligently with T-Mobile and other partners, to ensure that all corners of our state have access to the tools and resources they need to thrive in the digital age. The $200 million investment by T-Mobile is a game-changer, contributing to wider 5G coverage and faster internet speeds for West Virginians. We are incredibly grateful for their investment in our state; it’s a testament to the power of partnerships and our collective commitment to building a brighter future for all West Virginians.”

Through a merger with Sprint in 2020, T-Mobile has made a massive commitment to improve Internet connectivity and mobile service for rural and small-town America. In 2021, T-Mobile doubled down on its commitment to West Virginia when it finalized its acquisition of Shentel Wireless, one of the primary mobile service providers in West Virginia. Since then, the Un-carrier has invested an additional $200 million to upgrade 5G service via 377 new towers and upgrades to 121 existing towers.

The result:

100 percent of interstate highways in West Virginia are serviced with T-Mobile 5G;

90 percent of West Virginians now have T-Mobile 5G access, up 30 percent, or 500,000 people, in just two years;

70 percent of West Virginians now have access to Ultra Capacity 5G which delivers median download speeds of 99.98 Mbps statewide, 41 percent faster than in 2021;

Greatly expanded backup power sources to ensure redundancy in case of severe weather or other emergencies that may impact mobile service;

T-Mobile is the fastest provider in the state of West Virginia, according to third-party experts at Ookla.

“Part of T-Mobile’s promise when we merged with Sprint was to build a more connected country leveraging 5G,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Our work in West Virginia with Governor Justice is a testament to what’s possible when time, resources and teamwork are invested in the places previously underserved, and I am proud that T-Mobile is opening the door for people and businesses to be better connected than ever before.”

Home and Business Broadband

One of the ways T-Mobile is making an immediate impact with recent upgrades is by introducing high-speed broadband, often-times called fixed wireless service, as an alternative to traditional broadband providers like Xfinity and Frontier.

Competition is critical, especially in a state with such a unique topography. According to a recent study published by the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council, 90% of respondents have access to home internet but 60% reported high-speed internet access was unavailable at their homes.

Today, T-Mobile 5G High-Speed Internet is available to 400,000 homes across the state, providing an option for fast, reliable home internet that’s easy to set up and has no annual contracts or hidden fees. Plus, the Un-carrier simplifies business internet, enabling businesses to connect offices and locations nationwide.

“Together, T-Mobile and Governor Justice have ushered in a new era for West Virginian businesses,” added Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “We’ve opened the doors for enterprises to elevate their capabilities, expand their offerings and connect with customers previously out of reach, thanks to the power of 5G. We’re proud to be at the forefront of opportunity for West Virgina.”

West Virginia residents can learn more and check eligibility at www.t-mobile.com/home-internet, and West Virginian businesses can learn more about T-Mobile Business Internet and solutions by visiting www.t-mobile.com/business-internet.

The following counties are also receiving immediate benefits through the introduction of 5G, for the first time ever in many cases:

Barbour

Braxton

Marion

Monroe

Nicholas

Summers

Upshur

Webster

Wyoming

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network to T-Mobile customers and Metro by T-Mobile users. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles — more square miles than AT&T and Verizon combined. 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

