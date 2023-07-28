Governor Justice announces Arts and Historic Preservation Grant award winners

MARTINSBURG, WV — Governor Jim Justice today joined West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) Curator Randall Reid-Smith in presenting seven arts grants and one historic preservation grant at the Martinsburg Train Station.



The awarded grants include:



Cultural Facilities GrantsOld Opera House Theatre Company in Charles Town will receive $99,999 for HVAC replacement project.Community Arts Project Support GrantsAppalachian Chamber Music Company in Harpers Ferry will receive $15,540 for support for the summer festival and long-term planning.Contemporary American Theater Festival in Shepherdstown will receive $20,000 for support for the 2023 seasonal artists.Friends of Music in Shepherdstown will receive $20,000 for support for 3 Two Rivers Chamber Orchestra concerts.Arts Partners GrantsMorgan Arts Council in Berkeley Springs will receive $25,650 for general operating support grant.Old Opera House Theatre Company in Charles Town will receive $42,580 for general operating support grant.Historic Preservation State Development GrantBerkeley County Roundhouse Authority in Martinsburg will receive $9,100 to replace downspouts and gutters on the West Roundhouse.An extension for an FY23 grant also will be awarded during the presentation to Berkeley County Commission in the amount of $70,000 for the Eastern West Virginia Museum of Culture and History roof replacement project.