Governor Justice Helps Break Ground On New Veterans Nursing Home In Beckley.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – WV Governor Jim Justice joined state and federal dignitaries Monday to break ground on a new veteran’s nursing home.

The state of the art facility, located next to the Jackie Withrow Hospital, will have 120 beds, each organized into four separate neighborhoods, with their own private quarters and restroom facilities. It will also have a library, chapel, canteen, physical therapy room, gallery, living room, game room and a unit dedicated specifically to veterans battling dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Governor Justice has made establishing a veterans’ nursing home in Southern West Virginia a top priority.

“So many folks from southern West Virginia have been involved in the military in, in countless ways. And so this facility, long, long, long overdue. It had to be in southern West Virginia, Beckley was, it just seemed to fit. It just seems to feel right. And lo and behold, we finally got it done.”

The new facility will be named after Major General Charles Calvin Rogers, a Fayette County native and Vietnam Veteran who received the Medal Of Honor in 1970.

The nursing home will be paid for through a combination of state and federal funds and is expected to take between 18 months and two years to complete.