Governor Justice to hold Tax Cut Town Hall in Beckley

Gov. Jim Justice and Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy will hold three town hall events this week to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%.

WHEN: Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Tamarack Conference Center
1 Tamarack Park, Beckley, WV 25801

Live stream: https://youtu.be/T6kMM5WgVnk

ABOUT THE GOVERNOR’S PROPOSED TAX CUT

The Governor’s proposal includes a 50% personal income tax reduction over three years while setting aside $700 million to establish a Personal Income Tax Reserve Fund that almost equals our current Rainy Day Fund. This insurance policy protects against any shortfalls as we go forward.

The phase-out begins with a 30% reduction in January​ 2023, and another 10% reduction in the following two years.

On Jan. 18, the West Virginia House of Delegates voted bipartisanly to pass the proposal 95-2.

