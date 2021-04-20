GOVERNOR LIFTS SOCAL GATHERING RESTRICTIONS AND UPDATES STATE COVID-19 REGULATIONS.

EXECUTIVE ORDER UPDATING AND CLARIFYING SEVERAL COVID-19 REGULATIONS

Gov. Justice announced Monday that he signed Executive Order 12-21, clarifying which previous executive orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic remain in effect and which do not, while also updating certain regulations



“Throughout the past year, I have signed a total of 91 executive orders to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Justice said during his COVID-19 briefing on Monday. “These orders were absolutely necessary to keep our people safe, keep our businesses afloat, and keep us on the right track to beat this virus. As a result, we have led the nation over and over. But, it can be confusing for the public to keep track of all the different orders.



“So today, I am signing a new executive order that’s cleaning up and doing away with a great, great many of the executive orders that have been in place,” Gov. Justice continued. “There was a lot of stuff that was very valuable when we put it in that has now outlived its time, and now it’s time to move forward.”