Governor Morrisey Announces $19.725 Million in Major Upgrades Across West Virginia State Parks and Forests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced approximately $19.725 million in investments to modernize, repair, and expand facilities across West Virginia’s state parks, forests, and outdoor recreation areas.

Watch the Governor’s announcement here.

“West Virginia’s tourism industry is reaching new heights, and our state parks and forests are a big part of that success,” said Governor Morrisey. “We’re going to keep investing in the places that bring people here, support our local businesses, and show the rest of the country what makes West Virginia so special.”

The announcement comes as West Virginia’s tourism economy reaches record heights, generating $9.4 billion in economic impact last year. West Virginia welcomed 78.4 million visitors, who generated $6.8 billion in visitor spending and supported 61,728 jobs across the Mountain State.

The new investments, which include $9.725 million from the FY27 budget surplus and a proposed $10 million in projects through the West Virginia State Parks Endowment Fund Board, come as West Virginia continues to build economic momentum across the state. In less than a year, West Virginia has announced more than $96 billion in private-sector investment and more than 19,000 projected jobs.

FY27 Budget Surplus Investments ($9.725 Million)

Thanks to responsible fiscal management, $9.725 million from the FY27 budget surplus will support improvements across the State Park system:

● Little Beaver State Park will receive $3 million for construction of a new 34-site campground and electrical improvements to nearby existing campsites.

● Pipestem Resort State Park and Cass Scenic Railroad State Park will receive $150,000 for roof replacements on aging cabins and historic company houses.

● Statewide paving and repairs will receive $4 million for campsites, driveways, parking lots, and walkways throughout the State Park system.

● Blennerhassett Island State Park will receive $300,000 to replace its service barge and tugboat, the GiGi, which provide the only reliable way to deliver supplies, equipment, and other goods to the island.

● Twin Falls State Park will receive $2.275 million for comprehensive cabin renovations, lodge HVAC upgrades, and upgraded cabin interiors and mattresses.

State Parks Endowment Fund Board Proposed Projects ($10 Million)

An additional $10 million in projects is proposed through the West Virginia State Parks Endowment Fund Board:

● Chief Logan State Park will receive $3 million to replace a deteriorating 20,000-gallon-per-day wastewater treatment plant serving the lodge, cabins, recreation center, and future facilities.

● Canaan Valley will receive $1 million for snowmaking equipment enhancements, allowing for a higher volume of snowmaking throughout the skiable area.

● Statewide wastewater repairs will receive $2 million to replace aging sand filtration components and enhance wastewater treatment plants throughout the State Park system.

● Cacapon Resort State Park will receive $3 million for wastewater collection system repairs and necessary plant upgrades serving the lodge, cabins, golf course, and other recreational facilities.

● Hawks Nest State Park will receive $1 million to rehabilitate the lower tram building, including renovations to the gift shop, restrooms, and boat rental concession area.

“These investments are about building on our momentum,” said Governor Morrisey. “When people visit West Virginia, they spend money in our communities, support our small businesses, and experience firsthand why this is such a great place to live, work, raise a family, and visit. We want to give them even more reasons to come back.”