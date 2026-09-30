Governor Morrisey Announces $258,788 to Strengthen West Virginia State Police Forensic Lab



Charleston, W.Va. — Governor Patrick Morrisey has announced $258,788 in new funding to support the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory, bolstering forensic science services and expanding training opportunities for analysts across the state.

The funding, awarded through the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Program, will be used for specialized training, certification programs, and the purchase of updated laboratory equipment. State officials say the investment will help improve evidence processing and support investigations handled by law enforcement agencies statewide.

“West Virginia law enforcement needs the training and tools to do its job effectively and keep our communities safe,” Governor Morrisey said. “This investment will strengthen the State Police Forensic Lab and help ensure our forensic analysts have the resources they need to support investigations across the state.”

The grant is administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.