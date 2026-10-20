Governor Morrisey Announces $3.4 Million in Rural Health Transformation Awards to WVU Health System

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Patrick Morrisey announced more than $3.4 million in Rural Health Transformation Program (WV RHTP) awards to the WVU Health System, funding major initiatives aimed at improving chronic disease management and strengthening healthcare staffing across West Virginia’s rural communities.

The investments, supported by federal Rural Health Transformation funding, will help connect patients with healthcare professionals who can monitor chronic conditions from home while giving rural hospitals new tools to address workforce shortages.

“West Virginians deserve access to quality healthcare no matter where they live,” Governor Morrisey said. “These investments will help patients manage serious health conditions before they become emergencies while making sure our rural hospitals have the healthcare professionals they need. Better healthcare means healthier West Virginians who can return to work, support their families, and contribute to a stronger economy.”

Connected Care Grid: $2.5 Million for Chronic Disease Support

More than $2.5 million will support WVU Health’s expansion of the Connected Care Grid (CCG) initiative, focused on helping patients manage diabetes and high blood pressure. The project will create a statewide team of nurses and healthcare staff who will work directly with patients, monitor their health remotely, and intervene when problems arise.

The program is expected to serve approximately 1,200 patients in its first year, with services available in all 55 counties. Eligible patients leaving the hospital will also be able to enroll before returning home, helping reduce complications and improve long‑term outcomes.

“WVU Health already serves patients in communities across West Virginia and has built a strong foundation for delivering innovative care,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Arvin Singh. “This investment allows them to build on that work by helping more people manage chronic conditions and stay connected to their healthcare providers.”

Mountain State Care Force: $900,000 for Rural Staffing Support

A second award of $900,000 through the Mountain State Care Force (MSCF) initiative will help WVU Health create a statewide pool of healthcare professionals who can be deployed to hospitals facing staffing shortages. The effort will prioritize rural and critical access hospitals, ensuring communities maintain access to essential services.

Funding will also streamline the process of preparing healthcare workers to serve across multiple WVU Health facilities, allowing faster deployment when staffing needs arise.

“The Trump Administration’s Rural Health Transformation Program is giving states the resources to strengthen rural health systems,” said CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. “These investments will help West Virginia expand access to high‑quality care, strengthen its rural health workforce, and improve health outcomes statewide.”

Additional awards will be announced as West Virginia continues implementing the WV RHTP to improve outcomes, expand access, strengthen the workforce, and help more residents return to work.

This press release is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) under a financial assistance award totaling $199,476,098.72, fully funded by CMS/HHS. The contents do not necessarily represent the official views of CMS/HHS or the U.S. Government.