Governor Morrisey Announces $3.9 Million for Rural Healthcare Workforce Programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Patrick Morrisey has announced more than $3.9 million in funding aimed at strengthening West Virginia’s rural healthcare workforce and expanding access to care across the state.

The awards, provided through the West Virginia Rural Health Transformation Program, will support Charleston Area Medical Center initiatives focused on training healthcare professionals, improving rural healthcare access and helping residents with chronic health conditions remain employed or return to work.

Among the investments is a $500,000 grant to expand hands-on clinical training, virtual mentorship opportunities and telehealth capabilities for rural healthcare providers.

Another award of nearly $1.7 million will support programs designed to prepare more healthcare professionals for rural practice. The initiative includes telehealth resources, clinical placement support and financial incentives for healthcare fellows who commit to working in West Virginia communities after graduation.

A third award of more than $1.7 million will support CAMC’s Pathways to Success program, which helps residents with chronic health conditions navigate healthcare services and workforce opportunities.

Morrisey said the investments are designed to improve health outcomes while strengthening West Virginia’s workforce and economy.

Additional Rural Health Transformation Program awards are expected to be announced in the coming months.