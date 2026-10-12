Governor Morrisey Announces Plan to Preserve Historic Trees at Former Clements State Tree Nursery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Patrick Morrisey today issued the following statement regarding the preservation of chestnut and chinquapin trees at the former Clements State Tree Nursery in Mason County.

I recognize the historical and ecological importance of chestnut and chinquapin trees at the former Clements State Tree Nursery and am committed to ensuring their preservation.

Following an October 5 assessment involving The American Chestnut Foundation, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, a plan is now in place to protect these trees and preserve their genetic lineage.

The former nursery, which was closed by the West Virginia Division of Forestry in May 2021 due to sustained financial losses, remains undisturbed. Since 2023, first under Fidelis and now Nscale, access to the property for seed and sapling harvesting has continued uninterrupted.

The American Chestnut Foundation, the Division of Natural Resources, and the Division of Forestry have already taken steps to preserve the genetic lineage of these trees, establishing multiple two-acre stands on state land, along with two additional plots using grafts and seedlings.

Under the preservation plan, the existing trees will be relocated to a more suitable environment within the property, potentially as part of an arboretum or integrated landscaping. That work is scheduled for late 2027, during the trees’ dormant season, under professional arborist supervision.

The trees will remain accessible for future seed and sapling harvesting.

Nscale will cover the full cost of the preservation and relocation efforts, with no expense to West Virginia taxpayers.

While West Virginia pursues major economic development opportunities, it must protect the natural resources and heritage that make our state special. I am committed to working together with NSCALE, the Department of Agriculture and concerned citizens to ensure the concerns about the trees are addressed and I thank everyone for their thoughtfulness in developing solutions.