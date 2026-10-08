Governor Morrisey Announces West Virginia Bid for United States Space Academy

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Governor Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday that West Virginia is officially submitting a state‑sponsored proposal to compete for the newly established United States Space Academy, a national training and education center that could bring major investment, jobs, and long‑term economic growth to the Mountain State.

The Academy was created by Executive Order 14423, signed by President Donald J. Trump on August 28. NASA’s Office of Strategic Infrastructure has since issued a nationwide request for potential host locations. West Virginia’s submission positions the state as a contender for a project expected to welcome an inaugural class of 300 students in 2028, break ground on a permanent campus by 2027, and ultimately expand to 4,000 students.

Governor Morrisey said West Virginia’s historic contributions to America’s space program — including aerospace research, satellite development, and NASA partnerships — give the state a compelling case. “West Virginia helped write the history of America’s space program, and now we have an opportunity to compete for a role in its next chapter,” Morrisey said. “We are going to fight for every opportunity that brings good‑paying jobs, grows our economy, and makes West Virginia more affordable for our families.”

Nearly every higher‑education institution in the state has joined the effort, forming a statewide academic network capable of supporting the Academy’s curriculum while the permanent campus is constructed and accredited. Marshall University and West Virginia University are jointly assisting with grant coordination ahead of the October 26 submission deadline.

The bid comes during a period of record economic development. Over the past year, West Virginia has secured $96 billion in announced private‑sector investment and more than 19,000 projected jobs, far surpassing previous annual totals.

Morrisey encouraged communities across the state to submit potential sites, concepts, and assets that could strengthen West Virginia’s proposal. More information is available at wvspaceacademy.com.