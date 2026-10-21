Governor Morrisey Declares State of Emergency to Provide Diesel Fuel Relief for West Virginia Families

Executive order will save businesses and drivers 20.5 cents per gallon as diesel prices reach $6.34 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Patrick Morrisey today declared a 60-day state of emergency across all 55 West Virginia counties and signed an executive order to provide temporary relief for the use of red-dyed diesel fuel. The action will save businesses and drivers 20.5 cents per gallon, helping lower transportation costs that affect the prices West Virginia families pay for everyday goods.

Watch Governor Morrisey’s announcement here.

“Making West Virginia more affordable means looking for every opportunity to help families keep more of their hard-earned money,” said Governor Morrisey. “Transportation costs affect the prices we pay at the grocery store and throughout our economy. Today, we’re giving businesses and citizens an opportunity to lower those costs, so that savings will benefit West Virginia families.”

According to AAA, the average price of diesel fuel in West Virginia reached $6.34 per gallon on October 20, compared with $3.57 at the same time last year. The Governor’s emergency declaration cites rising diesel prices and limited supply as threats to the delivery of essential goods, farm operations, emergency services, and other activities that West Virginians depend on.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on October 5 providing temporary federal relief for the highway use of red-dyed diesel. Governor Morrisey’s executive order takes similar action at the state level by temporarily suspending penalties tied to the use of red-dyed diesel on highways and directing state agencies to stop fuel inspections aimed specifically at detecting its use.

Red-dyed diesel, normally used in off-road equipment, is generally cheaper than regular highway diesel. At 20.5 cents per gallon in savings, a truck buying 200 gallons of diesel will save $41 on a single fill-up. For businesses operating fleets of trucks, those savings can add up quickly.

The relief will benefit industries that are central to West Virginia’s economy, including coal, natural gas, agriculture, forestry, and trucking, which depend on diesel-powered vehicles and equipment to move products to market. Whether it’s a truck hauling coal or transporting timber, lower transportation costs can mean savings throughout the supply chain.

“The unprecedented rise in fuel costs for surface mining and coal haulage have added to the challenges facing West Virginia coal. The suspension will reduce cost pressure and help us compete in a very difficult market.”

Chris Hamilton, President and CEO of the West Virginia Coal Association

“Loggers are essential to West Virginia’s rural economies and the first link in the forest products supply chain. Unprecedented operational costs, particularly rising fuel costs, are threatening their ability to remain in business. The West Virginia Forestry Association appreciates Governor Morrisey’s willingness to recognize the severity of the situation and take steps to provide relief.”

James Smith, Executive Director of the West Virginia Forestry Association

“Fuel is a significant cost for the producers, service companies, and contractors who keep West Virginia’s natural gas and oil industry operating, and rising diesel prices are putting real pressure on them. We appreciate Governor Morrisey’s decisive action to provide temporary flexibility that helps businesses keep trucks moving and keep costs under control.”

Rebecca McPhail, President of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia

“When we help the businesses that produce and transport the goods we depend on, we’re helping the families who buy those products,” said Governor Morrisey. “This is another step in our efforts to make West Virginia more affordable while supporting the industries and workers who keep our economy moving.”

The state of emergency will remain in effect for 60 days unless ended earlier. The executive order takes effect immediately and directs state agencies to carry out the temporary relief. West