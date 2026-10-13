Governor Morrisey Issues Statement on the Passing of Broadcaster Frank Giardina

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Patrick Morrisey is remembering longtime West Virginia broadcaster and former Marshall University athletics administrator Frank Giardina, who passed away this week. Giardina was widely known across the state for his decades behind the microphone, his work with student‑athletes, and his service in the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

In a statement Monday, Morrisey called Giardina “a remarkable West Virginian,” noting the years they worked together during Morrisey’s tenure as Attorney General. He highlighted Giardina’s deep Christian faith, his ability to connect with people, and his passion for telling stories from every corner of the state.

Morrisey recalled traveling with Giardina and hearing him recount sports legends from county to county, saying, “He was such a good man, and he loved our state so, so much.”

Giardina’s career spanned broadcasting, athletics administration, and public service. He was a familiar voice to Marshall fans and a respected mentor to generations of student‑athletes.

The Governor extended condolences on behalf of himself and his wife, Denise, saying they join “Frank’s many friends and admirers in mourning his passing.” Morrisey added that Giardina’s contributions to West Virginia “will not be forgotten,” and offered prayers to his family and loved ones.