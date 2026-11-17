More than 70 Guard members volunteer for Charleston community cleanup honoring two West Virginia Soldiers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Patrick Morrisey today joined more than 70 West Virginia Army and Air National Guard members, local law enforcement, and community volunteers for Operation Mountain State Unity, a community cleanup along Kanawha Boulevard honoring the service and sacrifice of Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe.

“Sarah Beckstrom and Andy Wolfe represent the very best of West Virginia. They stepped forward to serve their state and country, and both made tremendous sacrifices,”said Governor Morrisey. “Today, we’re honoring their courage by carrying forward that same spirit of service, bringing West Virginians together to make our community a better place.”

Beckstrom, 20, was killed in a terrorist attack on National Guard members serving in Washington, D.C. Wolfe, who was shot alongside Beckstrom, continues his recovery from injuries sustained in the attack. Both Soldiers volunteered for the mission.

The community service project brought together the West Virginia National Guard, the City of Charleston, Charleston Police Department, Capitol Police, and local volunteers to clean up Kanawha Boulevard from the State Capitol to Magic Island Riverfront Park.

Mayor Amy Goodwin and the City of Charleston partnered with the West Virginia National Guard to identify and coordinate the project, improving one of Charleston’s most visible public spaces for residents and visitors.

“Service is woven into the fabric of West Virginia,” said Governor Morrisey. “It’s found not only in those who put on the uniform, but in the quiet acts of compassion that bring our communities together. Today, these Soldiers, Airmen, law enforcement officers, and volunteers are showing that our responsibility to one another doesn’t end when the uniform comes off.”

More than 70 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen volunteered their personal time for the effort, demonstrating a commitment to their communities that extends beyond assigned missions and duty hours.

Operation Mountain State Unity reflects West Virginia’s values of service, teamwork, respect for community, and care for one another, honoring Beckstrom’s memory and recognizing Wolfe’s sacrifice through action rather than ceremony.