Governor Morrisey Launches One Stop Shop Permitting Portal Ahead of Schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Patrick Morrisey has announced the launch of West Virginia’s new One Stop Shop Permitting Portal, an online system designed to streamline the permitting process for businesses and individuals across the state. The portal debuted three months ahead of the January 1, 2027 deadline established by state law.

The new platform allows users to apply for permits, upload documents, pay fees, track application status, receive updates, and renew permits through a single online account. Participating agencies include the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Highways, Bureau for Public Health, and several divisions within the Department of Commerce.

State officials say the portal supports the governor’s “Speed to Build” initiative, which aims to reduce regulatory delays and make it easier for businesses to invest and expand in West Virginia.

Beginning January 1, 2027, certain permits will be eligible for accelerated processing. Examples include reducing oversized hauling permit review times from five days to two days and cutting timber license renewal processing from 14 calendar days to seven business days.

According to the governor’s office, use of the portal will remain optional until July 1, 2027, when it becomes the required application method for covered permits.

Business leaders praised the launch, saying the new system will improve transparency, efficiency, and communication between applicants and state agencies while helping support economic development efforts throughout the Mountain State.