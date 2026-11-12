Governor Morrisey Names Chris Morris to Lead Advisory Council on Responsible Digital Manufacturing Development

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced the appointment of Chris Morris as Chair of the new West Virginia Advisory Council on Responsible Digital Manufacturing, advancing the state’s efforts to strengthen community protections, promote local input, and ensure responsible digital infrastructure development.

“Digital infrastructure represents a tremendous economic opportunity for West Virginia, but we’ve seen what happens in other states when development moves forward without adequate planning and protections,” said Governor Morrisey. “We’re not going to repeat those mistakes. Developers must be responsible for their own infrastructure, protect our water resources, and ensure West Virginia families aren’t left paying higher utility bills. This Council will help us establish clear expectations, give communities a voice, and make sure this growth benefits the people of West Virginia.”

The approximately 15-member Council will bring together representatives from the data center industry, utilities, environmental organizations, local governments, higher education, economic development, the Legislature, and the public.

The Council will develop recommendations for a comprehensive 20-year plan to guide the growth of West Virginia’s digital economy, with particular attention to protecting residential utility customers, preserving water resources, managing noise and road impacts, and ensuring communities have a voice in decisions affecting their future.

A key responsibility will be recommending consistent statewide standards for technology infrastructure siting and development, helping avoid a patchwork of conflicting requirements while accounting for local conditions and concerns. All applicable state and federal environmental protections will continue to apply.

The Council will also recommend a standardized process for identifying counties and communities prepared to accommodate new development, helping ensure infrastructure capacity, local priorities, and community impacts are considered before projects move forward.

“West Virginia has an opportunity to build this industry the right way, with clear expectations for developers and meaningful protections for the communities that host these projects,” said Chris Morris. “That means listening to local concerns, identifying potential problems early, and making sure development delivers real benefits to West Virginians. I’m looking forward to continuing that work and bringing different perspectives together to help shape the state’s long-term strategy.”

Morris previously served as Director of the West Virginia Data Economy Office within the Department of Commerce and played an important role in developing the state’s approach to digital infrastructure investment. He is returning to his previous position outside state government but will remain an important member of the Morrisey Administration as Council Chair.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Nick Preservati, who also serves as Director of the West Virginia Office of Energy, will lead the Data Economy Office on an interim basis, coordinating with developers, utilities, and state agencies.

Certification authority remains with the Secretary of Commerce, while the Advisory Council will serve in a strictly advisory capacity.

Additional Council appointments will be announced in the coming weeks, with its first meeting expected before the end of the year.