Governor Morrisey Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Former Governor and U.S. Senator Jay Rockefeller

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Patrick Morrisey today issued a proclamation ordering United States and West Virginia flags at the State Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities across West Virginia to be flown at half-staff from today through sunrise on Friday, November 13, 2026, in honor of former Governor and U.S. Senator John D. “Jay” Rockefeller IV, who passed away Thursday evening at the age of 89.

“West Virginia has lost a man who devoted much of his life to serving our state and its people,” said Governor Morrisey. “Jay Rockefeller’s career in public service spanned nearly five decades, including two terms as governor and 30 years representing West Virginia in the United States Senate. His decades of service deserve our respect and gratitude, and his legacy will remain an important part of West Virginia’s history. Denise and I extend our deepest condolences to Sharon, their children, and the entire Rockefeller family.”

Rockefeller first came to West Virginia in 1964 as an anti-poverty volunteer in the Kanawha County community of Emmons. He was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1966 and Secretary of State in 1968 before serving as president of West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Elected West Virginia’s 29th governor in 1976 and reelected in 1980, Rockefeller led the state through economic hardship, severe weather, flooding, and a prolonged coal strike. His administration reorganized major portions of state government, established the Department of Economic and Community Development, and advanced legislation to phase out the state’s sales tax on food.

Rockefeller served in the United States Senate from 1985 until 2015, where he championed healthcare for children and coal miners, mine safety, veterans’ benefits, and economic development. His efforts included helping bring Toyota’s manufacturing operations to Putnam County and supporting the employee buyout of Weirton Steel.

Governor Morrisey’s proclamation directs that flags remain at half-staff from today until sunrise on Friday, November 13, in recognition of Rockefeller’s more than five decades of public service to West Virginia.