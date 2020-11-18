Governors impose new coronavirus restrictions: What you need to know

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Reinstated coronavirus restrictions by state: What you need to know

Governors throughout the country have reinstated safety precautions in recent weeks to try to combat the rapid spike in coronavirus cases weeks before large family gatherings and holiday getaway trips are slated to take place.

More than 11 million cases have been reported in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic started, as Americans prepare to observe upcoming holidays.

The holidays draw even more concern among public officials who fear large gatherings could exacerbate the current health situation in the country.

“The situation has never been more dire,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

Various governors have enacted extensive measures from halting in-person classes to limiting indoor and outdoor dining operations.

Fox News’ goes state-by state to provide an in-depth look at the new coronavirus restrictions. CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Photos emerge of Newsom inside posh restaurant amid coronavirus spikes.

– Have too many people over for Thanksgiving in Oregon go to jail, but no sweat if you riot.

– Michigan restaurant group sues health department over indoor dining restrictions.

– Delaware Democratic governor imposes new COVID restrictions, including what you can do in your home.

– Cuomo blames drug companies, President Trump for speedy COVID-19 vaccines.

– Ohio governor issues 21-day curfew to combat COVID.

– More Americans now say they would get coronavirus vaccine amid rising infections.

– CNN admits that Moderna’s promising vaccine development is an ‘unmitigated success’ for Trump.

Michigan’s Wayne County certifies election results in reversal of earlier decision

Election officials in Michigan’s largest county voted to certify election results on Tuesday night, ending a short-lived deadlock that could have delayed the state from confirming a victory for President-elect Joe Biden.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted 4-0 to certify results. As part of the agreement, the board, which consists of two Republicans and two Democrats, asked Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to audit the election process and pursue reforms to prevent discrepancies in the future, according to local reports.

The reversal came just hours after a previous vote resulted in a 2-2 deadlock along party lines. Republicans who initially voted against certification cited concerns related to absentee poll books in certain Detroit-area precincts that did not match.

Had the county’s certification vote failed, state canvassers would have been tasked with certifying election results. The initial result stoked outrage among Democratic officials, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as well as praise from Republicans in support of Trump’s ongoing challenge of election results.

The board met after days of unsuccessful litigation filed by Republican poll challengers and Trump allies. They claimed fraud during absentee ballot counting at a Detroit convention center, but two judges found no evidence and refused to stop the canvassing process.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis touted the Wayne County Board of Canvassers’ failure to certify the vote as a “huge win” for the president. Trump’s campaign has alleged election fraud and filed legal challenges over results in several states. The president’s team has yet to react to the Wayne County Board of Canvassers’ reversal. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Michigan’s Wayne County certification deadlock leads to unanimous certification after allegations of racism

– Georgia investigating vote counting delayed by flooding in Democratic county

– Sen. Kennedy: Media’s disparate treatment of Biden, Trump will ‘undermine democracy.’

– As US Senate may be 50-50, Sens. Lott and Daschle say ‘trust and respect’ key to their 2000 power share.

– Graham pushes back on accusations he pressured Georgia to throw out legal ballots.

– Gutfeld on late-night comedy’s response to the election.

– When do states certify election results? Here are the dates.

Trump fires CISA Director Chris Krebs, claims statement on election security was ‘highly inaccurate’

President Trump fired top U.S. cybersecurity official Chris Krebs on Tuesday, days after the agency Krebs led issued a statement that categorically rejected the Trump campaign’s allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 election.

Krebs served as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security tasked with protecting the 2020 election from hackers. Trump’s tweet on Krebs’ firing appeared to reference a recent joint statement from CISA and other committees that declared the Nov. 3 election was the “most secure in American history.”

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”

Krebs drew Trump’s ire in recent days after he repeatedly debunked claims by the president and his surrogates questioning election security and the validity of voting procedures. CISA has operated a “Rumor Control” blog, which has rejected many of the election fraud claims backed by Trump officials.

The outgoing CISA director told colleagues in recent days that he expected to be fired, according to Reuters.

The Nov. 12 statement from CISA and several election security committees noted: “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Trump campaign loses Pennsylvania Supreme Court challenge to Philadelphia election observers.

– New York Times previously sounded alarm on how easily electronic voting machines can be hacked.

– Dan Gainor: Twitter, Facebook were a big part of takedown efforts against Trump in 2020 election.

– Latino voters supported Trump out of fear of Democratic socialists.

– Newt Gingrich: Election 2020 — Americans deserve a system that is open, transparent, and reliable.

– CNN pundit irks colleagues by pointing out hypocrisy between coverage of Stacey Abrams, Trump.

– Biden starts staffing up with senior White House announcements.

– Biden’s COVID advisers stress there’s ‘no time to waste’ on coronavirus transition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– FLASHBACK: Biden tweet from 2012 resurfaces as Trump pulls troops.

– Pence spox debunks Huffington Post reporter who claimed VP, Karen Pence didn’t wear masks at SpaceX launch.

– ‘Squad’ lawmaker praises former Communist Party member Angela Davis.

– Parler CEO says platform serves as ‘community town square.’

– 87-year-old longest-serving Republican Senator Chuck Grassley tests positive for COVID-19.

– CNN admits that Moderna’s promising vaccine development is a ‘unmitigated success’ for Trump.

– Colin Kaepernick calls for release of convicted cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal: ‘Free Mumia.’

– ‘MasterChef Junior‘ competitor dead at 14.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– Harvard students seeking to censor conservative speakers on campus.

– Mark Zuckerberg confirms that Facebook won’t ban people who call for murder.

– Mississippi may soon join handful of states without income taxes.

– CEO of country’s largest employer ready to work with Biden, Congress.

– Trump’s Fed nominee Judy Shelton hits roadblock in Senate vote.

– Writing a love letter to a home seller has proven to work but it also could be against the law.

– Listerine says it is not clinically proven to fight COVID-19.

– Some Walmart stores see shortages of toilet paper, cleaning supplies.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sen. Lindsey Graham pushed back against accusations by the Georgia Secretary of State earlier this week that the Senate Judiciary Chairman allegedly pressured him to toss legally mailed ballots.

“I know what I talked to the Secretary of State about, and it wasn’t for him to throw out ballots, that was beyond bizarre and ridiculous,” Graham said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday. “I was talking about a system and how it works and to make sure we have confidence in it.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ David Aaro. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday morning.