Governor’s Office confirms elevator failure at Governor’s Mansion

CHARLESTON, WV –(WWNR) The Governor’s Office has confirmed reports that Gov. Jim Justice was temporarily trapped in the elevator at the Governor’s Mansion Thursday. An elevator malfunction occurred at around 1:30 p.m., and the Governor was trapped for approximately 30 minutes while Mansion staff, the West Virginia State Police, and General Services personnel worked to open the elevator. Rescuers used a crowbar and other tools to breach the inoperative elevator doors.

The Governor’s Office also confirmed that First Lady Cathy Justice recently was briefly trapped in the elevator in a separate incident.

“I appreciate those who helped out this afternoon and the expressions of concern I’ve received,” Gov. Justice said. “I’m just fine, thankfully, and so is Cathy after having a similar problem a few weeks ago. I’ve asked maintenance and safety personnel to thoroughly inspect the elevator to determine how to prevent this from happening again, and to conduct a full review of the safety and soundness of the entire structure.”