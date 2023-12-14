Governor’s Schools applications now open

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today the application period for the 2024 Governor’s Schools of West Virginia is now open and can be accessed online through the West Virginia Department of Education.



The Governor’s Schools of West Virginia program presents an enriching and immersive summer learning experience within college-based residential settings. These programs, hosted at our state’s prestigious colleges, universities, and prominent locations across the state, come at no expense to families.



“This is an incredible opportunity for some of the most outstanding students in our state, and I encourage everyone to apply,” Gov. Justice said. “This is just another way we are investing in our brightest young minds, helping shape future leaders, and contributing to the overall prosperity of West Virginia.”