23.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 10:53am

Gowdy blasts Comey: An 'amnesiac with incredible hubris'

By WWNR
News

Rep. Trey Gowdy weighs in on the impact new Mueller filings will have on the future of the Russia investigation, and reveals what it was like meeting President Trump for the first time earlier in the week.

Watch part 2 here: https://youtu.be/StDH6bRu2xI
#TheStory #MarthaMacCallum #FoxNews

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service dedicated to delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 16 years and according to a Suffolk University/USA Today poll, is the most trusted television news source in the country. Owned by 21st Century Fox, FNC is available in more than 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows
The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/
Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/
The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/
Tucker Carlson Tonight http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/
Hannity http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/
The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/
Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/

Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/

source

Recent Articles

House Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges; White House looks to Senate fight

News WWNR -
0
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives announced formal impeachment charges against Donald Trump on Tuesday, setting the stage for a battle in...
Read more

Gowdy blasts Comey: An 'amnesiac with incredible hubris'

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Trey Gowdy weighs in on the impact new Mueller filings will have on the future of the Russia investigation, and reveals what it...
Read more

AutoZone: A Fairly Valued Leading Company Operating In An Attractive Industry

Money WWNR -
0
AutoZone: A Fairly Valued Leading Company Operating In An Attractive Industry Source link
Read more

Hillary Clinton cheers impeachment, says Trump ‘waging war’ against democracy

News WWNR -
0
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who famously lost the 2016 election to now-President Trump, swiftly gave her public support to articles of impeachment against...
Read more

Progressives slam Democrats for announcing their new trade deal with Trump an hour after they said they’re bringing articles of impeachment

News WWNR -
0
Tuesday morning was a busy one for House Democrats. <a href='http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/businessinsider/politics/~3/cF6DIqbmfTA/progressives-slam-nancy-pelosi-for-diluting-im Source link
Read more

Related Stories

News

House Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges; White House looks to Senate fight

WWNR -
0
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives announced formal impeachment charges against Donald Trump on Tuesday, setting the stage for a battle in...
Read more
Money

AutoZone: A Fairly Valued Leading Company Operating In An Attractive Industry

WWNR -
0
AutoZone: A Fairly Valued Leading Company Operating In An Attractive Industry Source link
Read more
News

Hillary Clinton cheers impeachment, says Trump ‘waging war’ against democracy

WWNR -
0
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who famously lost the 2016 election to now-President Trump, swiftly gave her public support to articles of impeachment against...
Read more
News

Progressives slam Democrats for announcing their new trade deal with Trump an hour after they said they’re bringing articles of impeachment

WWNR -
0
Tuesday morning was a busy one for House Democrats. <a href='http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/businessinsider/politics/~3/cF6DIqbmfTA/progressives-slam-nancy-pelosi-for-diluting-im Source link
Read more
News

After Trump’s 9th Circuit pick confirmed, Biden warns of 2nd term ‘death grip’ on federal courts: report

WWNR -
0
While Democrats in Congress have been conducting impeachment hearings in recent weeks, President Trump has been filling judicial vacancies in the federal court...
Read more
News

Top Zelensky aide refutes Sondland testimony

WWNR -
0
A top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is refuting U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's testimony in the impeachment trial against...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap