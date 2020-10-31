54 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 31, 2020 2:50pm

Graham: Iran's missile strike is 'an act of war'

By WWNR
News

The Iranian regime won’t change their behavior unless you make them, says South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. #Hannity #FoxNews

FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the direct-to-consumer streaming service, FOX Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched news channel in the country for 17 consecutive years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk University/USA Today survey states Fox News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country, while a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News is the top-cited outlet. FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape while routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows
The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/
Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/
The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/
Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/
Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/
The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/
Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/

Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/

source

Recent Articles

Obama, Biden to make first joint appearance in Michigan

News WWNR -
0
Democrats are bringing their firepower to Michigan, the critical swing state that helped seal President Trump's 2016 victory. Joe Biden and former President Barack...
Read more

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) CEO Albert Benchimol on Q3 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript

Money WWNR -
0
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Matt Rohrmann - Head, Investor Relations Albert...
Read more

Graham: Iran's missile strike is 'an act of war'

News WWNR -
0
The Iranian regime won't change their behavior unless you make them, says South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee....
Read more

Three-quarters of Americans concerned about post-election violence: poll

News WWNR -
0
Three-quarters of Americans are concerned about the possibility of violence on and after Election Day, according to a new poll that shows the number of...
Read more

American hostage rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in daring raid

News WWNR -
0
An American hostage has been rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in a daring raid, Fox News has learned.The elite SEAL...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Obama, Biden to make first joint appearance in Michigan

WWNR -
0
Democrats are bringing their firepower to Michigan, the critical swing state that helped seal President Trump's 2016 victory. Joe Biden and former President Barack...
Read more
Money

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) CEO Albert Benchimol on Q3 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript

WWNR -
0
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Matt Rohrmann - Head, Investor Relations Albert...
Read more
News

Three-quarters of Americans concerned about post-election violence: poll

WWNR -
0
Three-quarters of Americans are concerned about the possibility of violence on and after Election Day, according to a new poll that shows the number of...
Read more
News

American hostage rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in daring raid

WWNR -
0
An American hostage has been rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in a daring raid, Fox News has learned.The elite SEAL...
Read more
News

House Democrats poised to expand majority, as Republicans warn against AOC takeover

WWNR -
0
Democrats are projected to expand their majority in the U.S. House due to the erosion of President Trump's support in suburban communities and a...
Read more
News

Melania Trump, Jim Carroll: Partnering to help America’s children live their best, drug-free lives

WWNR -
0
This October, we commemorate National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.As the first lady of the United States and the primary drug adviser to the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap