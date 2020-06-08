76.6 F
Graham on Congress' efforts to finalize $1 trillion coronavirus relief aid

Congressional and White House leaders are finalizing a $1 trillion stimulus deal to help American families and businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak; South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham joins ‘Fox and Friends.’

