Saturday, August 15, 2020 3:35am

Graham on new FISA abuse details, investigating Russia probe origins

By WWNR
News

Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham sits down with Maria to discuss bombshell revelations in the Christopher Steele dossier scandal, as well as his plans to find if there was anti-Trump bias in the conduct of Russia probe investigators. #MariaBartiromo #FoxNews

source

