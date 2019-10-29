51.4 F
Graham warns Trump to ‘keep your foot on the throat’ of ISIS

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Monday praised President Trump for his “bold move” in overseeing a military raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and urged the president to “keep your foot on the throat” of ISIS fighters to ensure they don’t come to the United States.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Fox News’ “Hannity” that, in destroying the psychical caliphate, “we’ve just killed their spiritual leader of the ISIS movement… that’s the Nazis without Hitler. So this is a big deal.”

“What the president did deserves great credit for it,” he said. “It was a bold move. The caliphate is dead and the leader of the caliphate is dead so this is a good day for the home team.”

Graham also supported the president’s strategy of partnering with the Kurds to “keep the oil out of the hands of ISIS and in the hands of our allies.” 

The South Carolina senator also reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling on a House-wide vote set for Thursday to formalize—and establish the parameters of—the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Graham called on Rep. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and other GOP House members to push for the whistleblower’s identity to be revealed in order to uncover if the individual has any bias and allow Trump to be able to defend himself.

“They vote Thursday but what kind of process do they give the president? Will he be able to defend himself? And why did you pick the Intel committee versus the judiciary committee?” Graham asked. “And, just back to Nancy Pelosi. There’s no way in hell she’d be having this vote in the House unless 50 Republican senators called her out for engaging in a sham process.”



