Grambling State University shooting injures 1 person

A shooting on the campus of Grambling State University in Louisiana has left one person injured, according to reports.

Campus police responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, KSLA-TV reported.

The victim’s condition wasn’t known.

A reporter for the station reported interviewing the president of the historically Black college in Louisiana who said the victim and the gunman were not students.

President Rick Gallot said the motive was a fight and its unclear how it wound up on campus, according to a tweet from the reporter.

Students could expect to see a beefed-up law enforcement presence around the campus Friday, according to the tweet.

A message left for Grambling State University from Fox News was not immediately returned.



