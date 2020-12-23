28.7 F
Grandmother of Georgia teen imprisoned on Cayman Islands alleges double standard

The grandmother of a Georgia college student who has been imprisoned in the Cayman Islands for violating quarantine protocols admitted Tuesday that her granddaughter had “made a bad judgement call.”

However, Jeanne Mack claimed on “Hannity” that a week before Skylar Mack, 18, arrived in the Caribbean archipelago, “a Canadian couple had breached quarantine not once, but up to 20 times.

“They actually had pictures of that couple in bars and swimming pools, laying on the beach, walking on the beach, [in] grocery stores,” she went on. “They had breached [quarantine], it’s my understanding, upwards of 20 times. And their punishment was a $1,000 fine and they went home. They went back to Canada.”

Skylar Mack traveled to the Cayman Islands Nov. 27 to vist her 24-year-old boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet. She was supposed to quarantine for 14 days. 

GEORGIA TEEN’S SENTENCE IN CAYMAN ISLANDS REDUCED TO TWO MONTHS AS FAMILY PLEADS FOR HER RELEASE

However, just two days after her arrival, Mack removed her tracking device and went with Ramgeet to watch him compete — and ultimately win — a jetski competition. Mack and Ramgeet were both arrested, with Ramgeet later stripped of his competition title.

“The statement that they [authorities] found out at the end of the day that she was there is not true …” Jeanne Mack said. “They knew she was there. They only called and reported her after her boyfriend won the race and took the national title.”

Earlier Tuesday, Skylar Mack’s initial sentence of four months in prison was reduced to two months. Her family has reached out to President Trump in the hope that he can win her release.

“I reached out to him when she first got in trouble, because I just sensed something was going to go wrong, and his people responded and said they would look into it,” said Jeanne Mack, who added that when the sentence was handed down, “I reached back out to him and got a response that said that he had requested them to turn it over to the appropriate agency.”



