Great Beckley Beer Festival 2 slated for Labor Day weekend.

Jason Lockhart talk with Rick and Lola about the Beer festival scheduled for Sunday 2-7 in downtown Beckley

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) After having their event cancelled in 2020 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic the WV Collective is gearing up for the 2nd Annual Great Beckley Beer Festival.



The event is taking place on Sunday September 5, 2021 at The Beckley Intermodal Gateway on Neville Street in Beckley, WV. This single day event – which seeks to raise money for Local Performance Arts Non-Profit, WV Collective – features a who’s-who lineup of local live music and over 50 craft beer selections from 2 dozen craft breweries – many from right here in the Mountain State. Food trucks, vendors, and artisans will round out a fantastic day of celebration and fundraising. Family friendly and fun for all ages. A designated driver ticket is available for those who wish to attend but won’t be sampling adult beverages.



About The Great Beckley Beer Festival-The Great Beckley Beer Festival is the second annual yearly fundraiser for local Arts non-profit WV Collective, who have brought you Little Shop of Horrors, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and three years of WV Pubfest !

-Music by: The Parachute Brigade, Long Point String Band, J. Hatfield

-WEST VIRGINIA BREWERIES INCLUDING: Weathered Ground Brewery, Dobra Zupas, Freefolk Brewery, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, Big Draft Brewing, Hawk Knob Cider, Bad Shepherd Brewing and many more state, regional, and local options from Mountain Eagle and Capitol Beverage.

-Rain or Shine!

Tickets for The Great Beckley Beer Festival are available online at http://www.beckleybeerfest.com

Tickets are available at the following rates: General Admission $40 Kids (over 15) / Designated Drivers / Non-Drinkers: $15Kids 15 Under: Free with Adult

Event Info: The Great Beckley Beer Festival September 5, 2021 – 2:00 PM Located at: Beckley Intermodal Gateway, Neville Street Beckley, WV

www.BeckleyBeerFest.com