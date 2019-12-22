37.7 F
Green Bay Packers’ grant to Planned Parenthood Wisconsin draws heat

By WWNR
The Green Bay Packers Foundation received criticism Thursday for a grant it made to Planned Parenthood Wisconsin as part of the organization’s annual program.

The Packers said Wednesday that the grant to Planned Parenthood Wisconsin was for a specific program that is dedicated to helping Latino families in southeast Wisconsin and by no means was a blanketed donation to Planned Parenthood, according to FOX11 News.

“This year’s focus included health and wellness, and included a grant for the Cuidándonos Creceremos más Sanos [CCmáS] Program, which means ‘growing healthier together,’” the statement read. “It is a Planned Parenthood of Milwaukee initiative dedicated to reaching Latino families in southeastern Wisconsin, an underserved population, with language- and culturally-specific health education they would not normally receive. The Foundation doesn’t disclose the specific amount of grants, but this type of grant from the Foundation ranges between $3,000 and $7,000.

“The Packers and the Foundation certainly understand there are individuals who disagree with some aspect of one or more of the 2,800 organizations that have been supported since 1986. The Packers and the Foundation respect those views. Grant applications are considered specific to their initiatives and do not necessarily imply endorsement of other actions by the organizations. Some specific initiatives that have received grants have been components of pro-life organizations, including Veritas, a program of Right to Life Wisconsin.”

However, the grant drew blowback from pro-life groups who said that any donation to Planned Parenthood is too much.

Green Bay Packers' Dean Lowry celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers’ Dean Lowry celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

“[The Packers] have stood for wonderful things, but this is not something that’s wonderful. Planned Parenthood is an abortion provider,” Pro-Life Wisconsin Executive Director Dan Miller said, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette. “We’re outraged. We’d like an explanation.”

Miller added that the state is divided on abortion and questioned why the Packers would give the grant.

“Whatever dollar amount they gave to Planned Parenthood, why would you possibly alienate half of your fan base?” he said.

Tanya Atkinson, the CEO of Planned Parenthood, defended the Packers’ decision to give them a grant, according to FOX11 News.

“Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has deep support across our state. We have thousands of donors, including foundations, community organizations, and individuals,” Atkinson said. “Just like the Packers, we have supporters in every single county in Wisconsin. The reason for this is simple — it’s because we’re there for Wisconsinites when they need us, no matter what. We work each day to increase access to preventive health care and education to keep all Wisconsinites safe, healthy and strong.”

The Packers awarded $1 million in annual grants to 192 civic and charitable groups earlier this month.

“We’re proud to award a record $1 million through our annual Packers Foundation grants this year,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said. “We are inspired by the outstanding recipient organizations, who have critical roles in the community and have remarkable positive impacts on those they serve every day.”



