Greenbrier to host Salute to Heroes Weekend with Golf, Tennis and Music September 11th-12th

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV-(WWNR) The Greenbrier will remember the heroes lost in the rescue efforts on September 11, 2001, and honor those who carry on their legacy today with the Salute to Heroes Weekend September 11-13, 2021.

The weekend begins with a unique performance in Colonial Hall on Saturday, September 11. “Who’s Bad, The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” was founded by Vamsi Tadepalli in 2003 as a tribute to Michael Jackson’s musical legacy. It’s an unrivaled homage to pop music’s one true King. The performance at The Greenbrier begins at 9:00pm. Limited tickets are on sale now for $50.

Sunday, September 12, will begin with a Celebrity Pro-Am Golf Tournament for event sponsors on the exclusive Snead Course at The Greenbrier Sporting Club. That evening at 6:00pm, the Salute to Heroes Dinner will take place inside Colonial Hall. This plated dinner will feature incredible cuisine from the award-winning chefs at America’s Resort, as well as an after-dinner performance from Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and the Voices of Classic Soul. The evening will also include a presentation from the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which will provide first-hand accounts of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and its impact on first responders across the country.

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is a West Virginia native who was the winner of season six of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” A decade after the Sinatra and Soul-singing sensation burst onto the scene, he’s still going strong, performing arrangements of American Songbook classics, along with a dusting of Motown Magic.

Voices of Classic Soul combines former lead singers from the Temptations, Platters, Four Tops and Drifters into one incredible group that travels the world singing Motown classics. Joe Coleman, Joe Blunt and Theo Peoples come together for an incredible performance that features amazing showmanship, classic dance moves and some of the biggest hits of all time, including “My Girl,” “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “Get Ready,” “Only You” and “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes.”

Limited tickets are on sale now for this dinner and performance. Individual tickets start at $175, or tables of eight are available for $1,200.

The Salute to Heroes Weekend will conclude on Monday, September 13, with The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic . Now in its ninth year, the annual event is a tribute to the rich tennis tradition at America’s Resort.

This year’s tennis showcase will be part of the Champions Series Tennis Tour — a North American tennis circuit for champion tennis players over the age of 30 — with participants playing inside the picturesque Center Court at Creekside Stadium for a $25,000 first-prize paycheck. The field will feature 2003 U.S. Open champion and former world No. 1 Andy Roddick, former world No. 2 Tommy Haas, former world No. 4 James Blake and 2006 Australian Open runner-up and Champions Series Tennis debutant Marcos Baghdatis.

Haas and Blake will meet in the first semifinal at 2:30pm, followed by the second semifinal between Roddick and Baghdatis. The two winners will conclude the action at approximately 4:30pm, playing for the $25,000 prize in an exciting final.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $30. VIP packages, including play-with-the-pros and backstage opportunities, and upgraded seats are also available.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation will be the charitable partner for the Salute to Heroes Weekend. Founded immediately following the September 11 attacks on New York City, First Responders Children’s Foundation provides financial support to both children who have lost a parent in the line of duty and families enduring significant financial hardships due to tragic circumstances. First Responders Children’s Foundation also supports, promotes and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by law enforcement and firefighting organizations, whose purpose is to benefit children or the community at large.

For those who want to enjoy the entire weekend, a weekend bundle that includes tickets to the “Who’s Bad” performance, the Salute to Heroes Dinner and Upper Level tickets to The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic is available to purchase for $240. Sponsorship opportunities to support the weekend and First Responders Children’s Foundation are also available.